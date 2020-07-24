Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $635.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

