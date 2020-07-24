Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $5.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.97 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $25.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 2,814,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

