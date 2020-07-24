Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 3.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $233,120,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 214,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

