Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 3.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $233,120,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
MDLZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 214,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
