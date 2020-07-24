Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.24.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 249,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,792. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 216,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3,682.0% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.