Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,434 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $120,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Shares of MPWR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.59. 6,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,816. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $255.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.02.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,852 shares of company stock worth $26,634,655. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

