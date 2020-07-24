More Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $889.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $27,987.76 and $889.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.46 or 0.01894590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00198891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00116226 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

