Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,217. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson bought 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

