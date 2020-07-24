Morgan Stanley Raises IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $128.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded IBM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.50.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 117,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,665. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 597.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

