Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 1.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $454,688,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $243,487,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,962,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

