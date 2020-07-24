Morris Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for about 1.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SEIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,395. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

