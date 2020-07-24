Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 2.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

