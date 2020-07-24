Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,607 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.15.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.72. 28,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,887. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

