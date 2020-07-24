Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United Rentals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after buying an additional 435,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Rentals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after buying an additional 343,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Rentals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after buying an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in United Rentals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 661,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,076,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $161.68. 14,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,619. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

