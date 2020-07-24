Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,826.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.00.

Booking stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,694.00. 6,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,676.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,647.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

