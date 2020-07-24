Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $716.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.50.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,682 shares of company stock worth $122,400,319. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $30.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $599.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,718. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $618.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

