Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 5.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,948,000 after acquiring an additional 394,168 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.43.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 939,055 shares of company stock valued at $283,418,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $307.89. 87,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average of $291.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

