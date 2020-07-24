Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 85,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.