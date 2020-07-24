Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 4.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 277.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

