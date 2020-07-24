Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 1.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in LKQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 141,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.