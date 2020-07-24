Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,758,000 after purchasing an additional 256,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 71,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. 103,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

