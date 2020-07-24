M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 372,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

