M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

