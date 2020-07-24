MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €145.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €145.50 ($163.48).

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($143.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($125.84) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €129.00 ($144.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €1.65 ($1.85) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €152.00 ($170.79). 208,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($325.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €158.27 and a 200 day moving average of €182.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

