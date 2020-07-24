Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €245.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €245.00 ($275.28) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €230.23 ($258.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

