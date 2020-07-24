Narwhal Capital Management Buys 909 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.