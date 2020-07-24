Narwhal Capital Management Has $5.17 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Comcast by 14.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 36.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

