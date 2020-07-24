National Bank Financial Raises Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $11.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.07.

SWIR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,580. The company has a market cap of $406.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $90,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $494,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

