Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

