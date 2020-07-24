Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

NASDAQ NMCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,201. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Navios Maritime Containers has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

