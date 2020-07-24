Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap acquired 1,347,200 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.40. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.