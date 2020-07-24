Nervos Network Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $105.29 million and $3.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000984 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 28,306,152,191 coins and its circulating supply is 20,038,850,296 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

