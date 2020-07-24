NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $543.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $453.00 to $543.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research raised NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.35.

Shares of NTES traded down $11.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.99. 29,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 533.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in NetEase by 85.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

