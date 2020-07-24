NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $543.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $453.00 to $543.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research raised NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.35.
Shares of NTES traded down $11.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.99. 29,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $503.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 533.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in NetEase by 85.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.