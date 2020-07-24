Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Netflix posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,329. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 132.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 104,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,701,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $477.77. 224,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,187,028. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

