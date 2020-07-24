Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $481.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $476.83. The stock had a trading volume of 227,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,028. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

