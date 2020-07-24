News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,836. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that News will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $54,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of News by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,399 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $10,737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

