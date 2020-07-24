Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $112.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,074,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

