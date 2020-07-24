NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NGL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $601.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.00.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

