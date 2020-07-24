Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 175,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

