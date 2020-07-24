Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,300,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.91. 171,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. The firm has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

