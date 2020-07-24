Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $589.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $75.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCBS. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

