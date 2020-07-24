Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Nidec alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.