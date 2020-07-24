NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded by CICC Research to Outperform

CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.50 price target on the stock.

NIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.87.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,104,672. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 45.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.