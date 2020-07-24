NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded by CICC Research to Outperform

CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.50 price target on the stock.
NIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.87.
Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,104,672. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 45.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.