Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires New Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. 5,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,361. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

