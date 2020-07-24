Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 29.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Twilio by 37.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $7.09 on Friday, reaching $247.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $271.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

