Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 2,811,082 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAK. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.