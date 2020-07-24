Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 2,811,082 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAK. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 335,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,130,512 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 813,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

