Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $246,508.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,745. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 24,250 shares of company stock worth $263,718 in the last ninety days. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

