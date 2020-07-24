Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 183,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.