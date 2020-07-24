Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.