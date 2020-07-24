NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.75, 23,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,077,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

