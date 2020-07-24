Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nuance Communications accounts for 3.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nuance Communications worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,567 shares of company stock worth $3,027,304 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.90. 43,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

